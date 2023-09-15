Belarusian military volunteers defending Ukraine announce liberation of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast

15 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, an armed formation of Belarusian military volunteers who have been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has reported the liberation of the village of Klishchiivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast), and posted a video of soldiers walking across the settlement.

Source: Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment on Telegram

Quote: “The video was shot by medics from the Kalinoŭski Regiment entering Klishchiivka (a suburb of Bakhmut), now liberated from Russian occupiers. The village was liberated thanks to the efforts of the soldiers of the Volat battalion and the Lytvyn battalion of the Kalinoŭski Regiment, as well as the Mikita Kryŭcoŭ UAV unit of the regiment.”

Background:

On 15 September, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Ukrainian forces had taken control of the settlement of Andriivka during their assault efforts, pursued their offensive and had partial success near Klishchiivka.

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade have reported that the Russian garrison in Andriivka had been surrounded and smashed to pieces, and the capture and liberation of the village would be the key to a breakthrough on the right flank from Bakhmut.

