Belarusian military volunteers defending Ukraine announce liberation of Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast

15 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment, an armed formation of Belarusian military volunteers who have been defending Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, has reported the liberation of the village of Klishchiivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk Oblast), and posted a video of soldiers walking across the settlement.

Source: Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment on Telegram

Quote: “The video was shot by medics from the Kalinoŭski Regiment entering Klishchiivka (a suburb of Bakhmut), now liberated from Russian occupiers. The village was liberated thanks to the efforts of the soldiers of the Volat battalion and the Lytvyn battalion of the Kalinoŭski Regiment, as well as the Mikita Kryŭcoŭ UAV unit of the regiment.”

Background:

  1. The Telegram page that announced this success won’t open, so I hope that this news is true and not another premature release.

