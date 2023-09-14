Ukrainian Armed Forces pushing Russians out of the left bank of the Dnipro

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces push back Russians, clearing a 5-15 km strip of land on the left bank of the Dnipro River (Getty Images)

AUTHOR: KATERYNA DANISHEVSKA

Ukrainian military forces are pushing the enemy out from the south of Ukraine. The goal of the Defense Forces is to clear the strip of land on the left bank by at least 10-15 kilometers, said the Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of Security and Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk during a telethon.

“We continue to push the enemy so that the strip of land on the left bank (of the Dnipro River) is completely cleared of them by at least 10-15 kilometers,” she said.

According to her, this will critically reduce the number of shelling incidents on the right bank, making it easier for the residents of settlements along the coast.

Movement of Russian troops in the south of Ukraine

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP on June 6, Russian troops withdrew from the Dnipro River by 5-15 kilometers, but they continued shelling Kherson, even during the evacuation of people from the flooded city.

At the end of June, during a briefing, Humeniuk noted that the occupiers were gradually returning to the same positions in the Kherson region that they had left after the flooding caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

It is worth noting that Russian military personnel blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region on June 6. The destruction caused massive flooding.

