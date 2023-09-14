Titans of War: Ukrainian Tankmen Celebrate Their Professional Holiday at the Battlefield (video)

09/14/2023

Dozens of combat missions, storming of Russian positions and rescuing fellow soldiers. This is what the Tankmen of the 30th Independent Mechanized Brigade say about their work in the hotspots of the Donetsk region.

On their professional holiday tankers who fight at the most difficult direction of the front – Bakhmut, -share the true struggle of Tankmen specialty. Our Aliona Hramova visited them at their combat positions to reveal their stories. Watch in our report.

