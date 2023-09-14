The USA introduced new large-scale sanctions against Russia

Artem Budrin17:27, 14.09.23

24 natural persons, among them citizens of Georgia and Poland, fell under the restrictions.

Today, September 14, the United States of America introduced a new package of sanctions against Russia. Factories, banks and ships came under restrictions.

Which businesses are subject to restrictions

“Avtovaz”;

“Muscovite”;

“Transmashholding”;

“Rosavtodor”;

NGO “Saturn”;

“Sinko-Bank”;

“Russian Copper Company”;

“United Metallurgical Company”;

“Sollers”.

The US Ministry of Finance clarifies that, in addition to Russian companies, legal entities from Belgium, the UAE, Slovenia, Turkey, and the CAR have been sanctioned.

