The Armed Forces damaged two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea

Vitaly Sayenko20:06, 14.09.23

The blow was inflicted on two patrol ships of project 22160 “Vasily Bykov”.

The armed forces of Ukraine damaged two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea.

This is reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram .

“On the morning of September 14, 2023, the Defense Forces struck two patrol ships of project 22160 “Vasily Bykov” of the Russian occupation fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. There is some damage,” the message emphasizes.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...