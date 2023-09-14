Musk ignores questions about Starlink shutdown and Ukrainian lives

14 SEPTEMBER 2023
Elon Musk, the American billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX founder, has refused to answer questions about the damage caused to Ukraine by the shutdown of Starlinks, or questions about compliments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Source: Sky News
Details: A reporter from the TV channel met Musk as he was leaving a meeting at the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington.
The journalist asked Musk several times whether his ignorance and ego had cost Ukrainian lives.
Musk ignored his questions.
Musk also did not reply when asked whether he appreciated being called “outstanding” by President Putin.
Background:
- CNN, which obtained an excerpt from Musk’s biography written by American journalist and author Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022 Musk supposedly secretly ordered the disconnection of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine’s attack on the Russian navy in Sevastopol.
- Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said that he did not switch off the Starlink satellite connection for the drones, but when Ukraine requested it be turned on, he refused. He also reiterated the “need for a truce”.
- Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the information that Musk had ordered the disconnection of Starlink over Crimea to disrupt the attack on the Russian fleet should be thoroughly checked.
- US Senator Elizabeth Warren has demanded an investigation into SpaceX.
- There was also a large-scale disruption of Starlink on the night of 12-13 September during a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol Bay.
5 comments
Musk is a clown. Either he is a mafia asset or he is a spineless coward. Either way, he has blood on his hands now.
Putin loves him dearly.
Elon Must musk be eliminated.
The far-right political group in the European Parliament wants to make the American billionaire Elon Musk a laureate of the Sakharov Prize , seeing him as the main “appreciator” of human rights in 2023.
According to the publication Politico , Mask was proposed for nomination by the group Identity and Democracy (ID), which includes supporters of the views of French politician Marine Le Pen (leader of the “National Front” party) and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Matteo Salvini – these figures are known for their pro-Russian statements about the war in Ukraine, just like Musk himself.
HE SAVED THE LIVES OF RUSSIAN SAILORS IN SEBASTOPOL: MARINE LE PEN.
“Elon Musk called the self-ruled island of Taiwan an “integral part of China.” (CNN)
This subhuman is depraved and without morals.
He’s a little guy who thinks he’s important while no one cares about his opinion and his Teslas. He adores “grandeur” and absolute power. So he adores the Kremlin dwarf and all other rats of this species.
But is there anyone who can shut his big mouth? Definitely ?!