If Ukraine’s advance is slow, we must help more

We shouldn’t become impatient – defeating Vladimir Putin is a global priority

12 September 2023 •

Only Western support can ensure a speedy end to the war in Ukraine CREDIT: Roman Pilipey /AFP

Seeing Boris Johnson applauded in Ukraine at the weekend, dressed up for an honorary degree from the University of Lviv, was a reminder that Britain, since his departure, has gradually lost ground on the Ukrainian issue.

It is not that British policy is wrong, but that it is tepidly pursued. I intend no rudeness to Grant Shapps when I say that his recent appointment as our new Secretary of State for Defence had more to do with internal Conservative politics than with how to help the right side win this world-changing conflict. When a huge issue raises its head – in this century, 9/11, the Iraq war, or the global banking crisis – we have an odd tendency to veer off prematurely, as if it has been settled.

At the weekend, the G20 met in Delhi. The resulting communiqué was, on the subject of Ukraine, pitiful. It rehashed bland words from the summit in Bali last November, and took out the few bits that had been quite strong. Bali, for example, had condemned the enemy by name, speaking of “Russian aggression”. Delhi equivocated. “All states,” it said, “must refrain from the threat or use of force”, as if there might be equal wrong on both sides.

A visitor from another planet reading the communiqué would have gathered no sense that Russia is occupying another country’s territory, bombing civilians, kidnapping children and, when it can think of nothing else to do, threatening nuclear strikes. Yet it is just such behaviour that what we like to call “the international community” is equipped to resist by means of co-ordinated publicity, sanctions, legal action and more military help for Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin will have been pleased with the result of Delhi. He will conclude that it gives him more chance to fight. As when he was encouraged to invade Ukraine by President Biden’s weak withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, he senses a lack of determination. He will be encouraged to dig in, gambling (possibly a higher risk than he imagines) that a Trump victory in next year’s presidential elections will see him right.

Although representing Britain at the summit, Rishi Sunak seems to have taken no steps there to push the global need for Ukrainian victory. He was over-concerned that India, with whom he seeks a trade deal, should be seen to get a “win” from the meeting. Even France, which has much greater pro-Russian susceptibilities than Britain, seems now to be more active in international forums than we are.

First-hand reports I have recently heard from Ukraine say there is no wavering of resolve. Ukrainian troops pushing south-eastwards towards Melitopol are slowly getting nearer to their goal. But there is an undoubted war-weariness, and a grim recognition that many of the most experienced fighters are dead.

Given that the Russians are losing even greater numbers and with no positive results to show for it, it is frustrating that the West seems to prefer a policy of too little, too late, rather than helping Ukraine hit Russia hard and fast. Early in the war, cynics pointed out the moral and practical danger of the West deciding to “fight to the last Ukrainian” and forgetting that Ukraine is the West’s first line of defence. That risk has not gone away. We shouldn’t be impatient with Ukraine for making slow progress: we in the West can speed the progress if we try harder.

Chinese infiltration of Parliament

The wrong lesson to learn from the allegation that a parliamentary researcher has been secretly working for China is to insist that everyone working in Parliament should be vetted. With something like 20,000 people holding parliamentary passes, this would be an unbelievably cumbersome and expensive process.

Besides, if the suspicion in this case is proved correct, it will be an example of quick and efficient work by the security services. It took them decades to unmask Kim Philby. This case has taken a matter of months. The issue here is not access to classified information – which Parliament does not possess – but access to influence.

The Government is probably right in its general position that Britain should “engage” with China rather than shunning all contact, but it should state much more clearly why the Chinese threat is so great. It is because China is a totalitarian state in the full sense of the word. The totality of what it does – business, academia, science, entertainment, media, sport and so on – is forced to serve the interests of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Therefore all our interactions with China are dangerous, though some are necessary. The corruption of our universities by Chinese money is a painful example of how influence works.

As Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, pointed out in a speech last December, TikTok is a major influencer on behalf of the Chinese regime, even though, in strict surveillance terms, it probably spies on customers no more than do US tech giants. TikTok is, among other things, a news service, influential with the young. Its choice of what it reports and what it conceals affects how its audiences see world events: “It’s worth noting that foreign states hold considerable sway over the algorithms that are the editor of these sources.”

All major non-governmental institutions in this country, from Parliament downwards, should work on the assumption that China is trying to influence them in its favour, often by infiltration. As one MP puts it to me following this story, “Is there ever just one cockroach?”

Like this: Like Loading...