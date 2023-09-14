If I were a Russian in Crimea, I would panic: Western experts on the destruction of the S-400

Iryna Pohorila19:22, 14.09.23

The destruction of the Russian S-400 “Triumph” missile complex in the occupied Crimea is a very important event for the war. In addition, as Western analysts said, it also sends a signal to countries that use these complexes for their own defense.

In addition, as Western analysts said, it also sends a signal to countries that use these complexes for their own defense, the Voice of America reports . “Wow. This is a huge (event). If I were from the country that bought the S-400, I would panic. If I were a Russian in Crimea, I would panic. CRIMEA IS UKRAINE,” the ex-military and congressman wrote on social media USA Adam Kinzinger.

A similar opinion was expressed by Luke Coffey, a senior researcher at the American Hudson Institute. “Turkey should think carefully about the usefulness of its S-400 in modern warfare,” he wrote on the social network.

Western mass media also reacted to the events in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Thus, according to Express.co.uk, the explosions in Crimea “humiliate Putin.”

The destruction of the Russian S-400 system was also noted by other Western media such as , and commentators as an important event.

Strike of the Armed Forces of Yevpatoria

On the morning of September 14, near the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian surface-to-air missile systems. As a result, the modern Russian S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft complex with an estimated cost of $1.2 billion was destroyed. The special operation was carried out in cooperation with the military counterintelligence of the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy. Drones and two Neptune cruise missiles were used for the strike.

