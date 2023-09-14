Hundreds of pieces of equipment, 620 occupiers and something new on the list: losses of the Russian Federation (infographic)

Oleksandr Topchyi09:04, 14.09.23

2 min.

Defense forces destroyed almost a hundred units of various military equipment of the Russians, almost half a hundred drones.

Over the past day, September 13, the Ukrainian military has eliminated another 620 Russian invaders on our land . Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion already amount to 270 thousand 970 people.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost a hundred units of various Russian military equipment, almost half a hundred drones, were also destroyed yesterday. Also on the list is a newcomer – a submarine.

In particular, on September 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed:

15 Russian tanks (total – 4599 units);

18 armored fighting vehicles (8,810 in total);

42 artillery systems (5944);

3 rocket salvo systems (769);

14 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (8458);

5 units of special equipment (889);

1 ship (20);

1 submarine (1).

The number of destroyed anti-aircraft defenses remained unchanged during the day (517); airplanes (315) and helicopters (316).

The Armed Forces also “landed” another 47 Russian operational-tactical drones (4,697 in total). The number of destroyed cruise missiles remained at the level of 1455 units.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine as of September 14, 2023 / UNIAN infographic

(C)UNIAN 2023

