Humenyuk was intrigued by the events in Yevpatoria: it’s too early to say, you have to enjoy the process

Inna Andalitska08:09, 14.09.23

2 min.983

According to her information, many military facilities of the occupiers are concentrated in Yevpatoria, which are legitimate targets for Ukraine.

Currently, it is too early to talk about the results of the morning events in the Russian-occupied Crimea, in particular in Yevpatoria. This was stated by the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humenyuk, on the air of the telethon, noting that “cotton” is blooming.

“Maybe I know, but it’s still too early… We have to enjoy the process,” Humenyuk said when asked about what is happening on the peninsula.

At the same time, she noted that many military facilities of the occupiers are concentrated in Yevpatoria, which are legitimate targets for Ukraine.

“There is a concentration of military facilities there, the presence of an airfield nearby. All this indicates that the work is carried out in an absolutely planned manner. The goals are legal, the goals are military. “Cotton” is flourishing,” Humenyuk said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...