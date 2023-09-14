Bill B.

From Vera Agafonova (music video)

09/14/2023

🙏💙💛🇺🇦

6 comments

  4. Correction to my earlier comment. It does put tears in my eyes. That despicable scum sucking mother fuckin Russians inflicting such atrocities on people that just want to enjoy life liberty and the pursuit happiness. Fuck the Moskali and every MOFO that backs them up including Trump and and his hoarde. I hope they all suffer immense pain before they just drop dead.

    Reply

Enter comments here: