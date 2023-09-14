From FB page; Nova Odesa

Sept 14
Great Britain has handed over to Ukraine a new batch of heavy Malloy drones
These drones can transport weight up to 180 kg over 70 km and are able to transport supplies and cargo to the front line. Malloy drones have a rare level of high automation.
a cargo drone would have been necessary to resupply Mariupol at the time…
UK M.O.D. video:
https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1701309828474216835
Very useful bit of kit.
Not quite as urgent as the need to marmalize orcs, but nevertheless a very thoughtful gift.