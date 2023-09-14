Biden appointed the US special representative for the economic recovery of Ukraine

Vitaly Sayenko18:17, 14.09.23

Penny Pritzker previously served as the US Secretary of Commerce under President Barack Obama.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, announced the appointment of the former Minister of Commerce, Penny Pritzker, to the post of special representative for the economic recovery of Ukraine.

This is stated in the statement of the President of the USA, published on the website of the White House.

Biden emphasized that Pritzker is an experienced public servant who previously served as the US Secretary of Commerce and is a leader capable of achieving transformational change. In addition, Pritzker has “deep family ties with Ukraine.

“Working closely with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will direct United States efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy. This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities, and working to open markets exports and business enterprises closed due to brutal Russian attacks and destruction,” Biden emphasized.

As noted by Biden, Pritzker, as US special representative, will also work with Ukraine’s other international partners, including through the G7 coordination platform, to ensure that international efforts are complementary, as well as to encourage international partners to continue increasing their efforts to support immediate economic needs for the recovery of Ukraine.

Pritzker should help the Ukrainian government implement the necessary reforms to strengthen the economy. It will cooperate with Ukraine in order to provide assistance when the process of reconstruction of Ukraine is started, so that Ukraine becomes stronger.

