A video of the operation of a naval drone against Russian ships appeared: the media found out what the targets were

The operation was conducted by the GUR, Mykhailo Fedorov said.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov shared a video of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, which shows the operation of a naval drone against Russian ships in the Black Sea .

“GUR is working. United24 donors are working. Ukrainian technologies are working. We are all working for victory,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Fedorov did not specify which operation was captured on the published footage, what its goals were, and whether it was possible to hit enemy ships. LIGA.net’s source in the government reported that the video shows the strikes on two Russian patrol ships in the Black Sea, which were carried out on the morning of Thursday, September 14.

At the same time, a source in the Main Directorate of Intelligence informed journalists that the published footage shows work on the Russian patrol ship “Sergiy Kotov”.

