A powerful explosion was heard in Yevpatoria due to a drone strike (video, photo)

According to unconfirmed information, a Russian air defense installation was hit.

Early in the morning, explosions rang out in occupied Yevpatoria . Local residents report drone raids.

“Subscribers write that they probably hit the anti-aircraft system. They also report that the drones continue to fly. The explosive wave in Yevpatoria left many houses in shambles,” writes the Crimean Wind Telegram channel .

Footage of a powerful explosion in the southwest of the city – Zaozerny, Uyutny district is also published. It is claimed that the main, brightest explosion was at 05.40 in the morning.

The occupation authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.

Updated at 7:27 a.m. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports that around 5:30 a.m. the air defense forces of the occupiers destroyed “11 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones” over the occupied Crimea.

