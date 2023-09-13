Ukrainian forces destroy up to 120 Russian EW stations since invasion

13.09.2023 05:27

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 80 to 120 Russian electronic warfare (EW) stations since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Colonel Ivan Pavlenko, head of the Main Directorate of Electronic Warfare and Cyber Security of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, Ukrinform reports.

“Since February 24, 2022, [the number of destroyed Russian EW stations] has reached about 80-120. Here it depends on what exactly we count. If we count only large stations, then their number will be 60-70,” Pavlenko said.

