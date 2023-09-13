The European Parliament recognized Lukashenka as involved in the war against Ukraine: demands an arrest warrant

Oleg Davigora22:56, 13.09.23

The corresponding resolution was adopted on September 13 in Strasbourg during the plenary session of the European Parliament.

The European Parliament recognized the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenka as complicit in the war against Ukraine on the same level as Vladimir Putin and called on the International Criminal Court to issue a warrant for his arrest .

The European Parliament adopted the resolution “On relations with Belarus”. The resolution recalls the full list of crimes of the Belarusian regime, ranging from inciting hatred and participation in Russian anti-Ukrainian propaganda to direct support of the Russian army, including authorization to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and direct supplies of ammunition and military equipment.

“Lukashenka’s regime must bear responsibility for complicity in the crime of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide committed against Ukraine,” the document says.

Accordingly, the EU member states are suggested to look for legal ways to seize the financial assets of the Belarusian leadership and relevant enterprises in order to direct them, if possible, to the restoration of Ukraine.

There is a separate section of the resolution devoted to the criminal removal of more than 2,150 children from Ukraine to Belarus. The European Parliament considers Lukashenka responsible for these war crimes, as well as Vladimir Putin and Maria Lviva-Belova, and calls on the ICC to issue a similar international warrant for Lukashenka’s arrest.

