Soldiers of the “Steel Border” destroyed Russian minefields in the Kupyansk direction.

09.13.2023

Soldiers of the State Border Service destroyed minefields of Russian occupiers in the Kupyansky direction. The warriors of the “Steel Border” hit the enemy’s mine-explosive zone with an accurate blow.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also released a corresponding video.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders hit the Russian invaders with the Mk 19, an American 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

As can be seen from the footage, the occupiers themselves were targeted and were destroyed by an explosion from their own mines.

“The border guards are keeping the enemy on their toes in the Kupyansky direction. The Steel Border fighters hit the occupiers’ minefields directly with a Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher,” the message says.

Let us remind you that recently servicemen of the State Border Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy observation post near Bakhmut. UAV operators of the border unit conducted reconnaissance of the invaders’ positions, thanks to which they discovered their locations. As a result of coordinated actions of the border guards and artillerymen, it was possible to neutralize the invaders and destroy their observation post.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, according to the General Staff, the Defense Forces had partial success during offensive operations in the Kleshchievka area of ​​the Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/derzhat-vraga-v-tonuse-bojtsyi-stalnoj-granitsyi-unichtozhili-minnyie-zagrazhdeniya-rossiyan-na-kupyanskom-napravlenii-video.htm?_ga=2.73988178.1593141065.1694450006-183511360.1685979182&_gl=1zic6pq_gaMTgzNTExMzYwLjE2ODU5NzkxODI._ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NDYyNjMzMS4zOS4xLjE2OTQ2MjY1ODkuNTkuMC4w

Like this: Like Loading...