September 13, 2023 Bill B. Sevastopol Harbor Dry Docks Hit by Ukrainian Strike (video commentary) 09/13/2023 Sevastapol Struck – Kilo and Ropucha ships there at the time! Source: Suchomimus
One comment
Can hear the explosions in this video.
https://youtu.be/-onGh1Kk2EM?si=XOFwhSIQUCL5cwrj