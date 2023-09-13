Satellite images show aftermath of Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol Bay

13 SEPTEMBER 2023

The aftermath of the Ukrainian attack on the Sevastopol Shipyard was recorded on satellite images.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: The images from the Planet.com service show the difference between the state of the bay on 12 and 13 September.

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

PHOTO: RADIO LIBERTY

On 13 September, Sky News, citing sources, said that Russian ships were damaged using UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, confirmed the damage to the Rostov-on-Don submarine (Project 636) and the destruction of the large landing ship Minsk (Project 775), which were in dry dock at the Ordzhonikidze Shipyard.

Sevastopol Bay on 14 September

PHOTO: UP SOURCE AT UKRAINE’S DEFENCE INTELLIGENCE

Background:

On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) that damaged two ships.

Ukraine’s attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol can be considered a great success: a large landing ship was hit for the third time, and a submarine was hit for the first time.

OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that, as a result of the attack, the large landing ship Minsk and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine were damaged.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

