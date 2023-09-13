The two Russian naval ships, damaged in Ukraine’s attack on the shipyard in Sevastopol, will be fully repaired and re-enter combat service in their fleets, Moscow’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.
“The two naval ships, undergoing scheduled repairs in the Ordzhonikidze ship repair yard in the city of Sevastopol and damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Kyiv regime on September 13, will be fully restored and continue combat service in their fleets,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.
Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said the Ukrainian military launched 10 cruise missiles targeting a shipyard in Sevastopol overnight. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems. Additionally, Kyiv also used three unmanned boats against a detachment of Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea.
The ministry added: “The patrol ship The Vasily Bykov destroyed all uncrewed boats. The enemy cruise missiles hit two ships undergoing repairs.”
Ukrainian military intelligence official Andrii Yusov confirmed that a large Russian landing ship and submarine were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes.
“Today, Ukrainians and many good people around the world watched the photos from Sevastopol with pleasure. Planned work to demilitarize the Russian occupiers and liberate the Ukrainian peninsula is ongoing. Yes, we can confirm: minus one large landing ship and minus one submarine,” Yusov said according to state news agency Ukrinform.
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/09/13/Russia-Ships-damaged-in-Ukraine-s-Sevastopol-attacks-will-be-repaired-re-enter-duty
Yeah right! This is what Oryx have to say about it.
According to the Dutch open-source intelligence warfare research group Oryx, visual confirmation indicates that the Russian warship Minsk has been destroyed, not merely damaged. Thus, the Oryx experts conclude that the ship cannot be restored after a Ukrainian missile strike on 13 September.
According to the Ukrainian OSINT group Defense Express, the assumption that the Rostov-on-Don submarine is permanently disabled is based not only on the scale of the fire that engulfed the dry dock where the submarine was stationed but also on the possibility of using Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine’s Armed Forces to hit the dry dock. A Storm Shadow missile strike causes the burning out of ships from the inside.
The ships are totally destroyed and burned out. Thats all.
The Russian ministry of defence routinely declares burned and blown up soldiers to be missing in action. Why don’t they do that with burned ships, too? The “Minsk” and “Rostov-on-Don” may be simply on a short recreational cruise and may come back soon. No reason for concern, that’s only some scrap metal at the dry dock. Nothing interesting to see there, just move on. Or be arrested. /ironic
😎👍
By “fully restored” I’m sure they mean “melted down and recycled”. It’s merely a miscommunication with the translator.
They will get restored when pigs fly.
Yeah, sure. Like the “Pyotr Velikiy”, right? In ten years, after no advancement of the repairs at all, the same ministry will condemn the ships to be scrapped, without any further ado. We’ve read such news many times, we know what to think about such grandiose declarations of intent.
What next, tyres on ships?
Ha, Foccusser, exactly! The cult of the spirit of used tyres will gain new followers. Their faith will prevent drone attacks – or so they crazily think. 😀
In other news, the Russian ministry of defence declared that the “Knyaz Suvorov”, the flagship in the battle of Tsushima, had never been destroyed and that repairs will start soon, after overcoming some technical difficulties.