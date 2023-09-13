Raiders for Ukraine| Royal Marines (video)

09/13/2023
Royal Marines have spent more than six months training nearly 1,000 Ukrainian counterparts in the art of commando raiding and complex amphibious operations.
Specialist instructors from across the UK Commando Force passed on invaluable expertise and knowledge in how to plan and carry out raids using small boats by day and night.
Source: Royal Marines
I could feel the passion an determination of our heroes. And this is why Ukrainians will kick the shit out of orcs and kick them the hell,out of the country.
The scene at the beginning I think is Dartmoor, not far from the RMC HQ in a village near Exmouth.
Two stories about the RMC:
A friend of mine and his girlfriend took their sleeping bags and went on the moor.
Unbeknown to them, there was some IRA activity in the area. My friend was woken at 5.00 am with a rifle in his face.
“One move and you’re fuckin’ dead”, said the commando.
Naturally my friend complied. Once they had demonstrated their local accents and peaceful demeanour, they were sent on their way.
The RMC’s are extremely tough and intimidating. And that’s just the wives!
I attended an event at HQ and met some. I failed a basic toughness test : I was invited to dine with some of the men and their wives; some of whom at the time lived on the base. Chef had prepared their favourite: curry. It was of course military grade and blew my head off, to the amusement of the lads.
