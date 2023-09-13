Putin outdoes Russian Defence Ministry in its lies regarding Ukraine’s military losses

75146
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
President of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has voiced unverified figures for the alleged military equipment losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which turned out to be even more inflated than the Russian Defence Ministry’s reports, during the Eastern Economic Forum organised by Russia.
Source: Russian media outlet Meduza
Details: During the forum, Putin claimed that Ukrainian defenders lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armoured vehicles of various classes during their counteroffensive. The president did not specify where he got such data.
At the same time, the publication noted that on the eve of the forum, the Russian Defence Ministry alleged in its daily report that 11,779 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles had been destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale war.
(C)UNIAN 2023
2 comments
Of course. The sewer rat is ex-KGB. Lying was a large part of their training.
Last week Shoigu claimed Ukraine had 66,000 kia during the counteroffensive. This week Putler increased that to 71,000. Strange that a country losing so many personnel in a couple of months, is still pushing the orcs back.