Putin outdoes Russian Defence Ministry in its lies regarding Ukraine’s military losses

75146

VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, has voiced unverified figures for the alleged military equipment losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which turned out to be even more inflated than the Russian Defence Ministry’s reports, during the Eastern Economic Forum organised by Russia.

Source: Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: During the forum, Putin claimed that Ukrainian defenders lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armoured vehicles of various classes during their counteroffensive. The president did not specify where he got such data.

At the same time, the publication noted that on the eve of the forum, the Russian Defence Ministry alleged in its daily report that 11,779 Ukrainian tanks and other armoured vehicles had been destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale war.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...