The rise in fuel prices in the “DNR” is linked to the destruction of oil storage facilities due to shelling from the Ukrainian army. This version was voiced by the head of the occupation administration of the “republic”, Denis Pushilin, on a russian propaganda TV channel.

“We currently have an issue with fuel… We have higher prices here than in neighboring regions. Why is that? The enemy has wiped out all our civilian oil depots, and now everything we have is brought by fuel tank trucks. And the price on the market is rising much faster”, – he stated.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...