New Arsenal: British Armoured Vehicles Reborn for Ukraine’s Defence (video)

09/13/2023

British military equipment from 80s gets a new lease on life. The APCs, trucks, and tractors were refurbished to bolster Ukraine’s defense forces, saving lives on the frontlines and helping with counter-offensive.

Now Ukraine has forty such vehicles and this is not the limit, as more deliveries are expected. Additionally FV432 armored personnel carriers were purchased by Ukrainian World Congress.

Learn more about crucial role of this equipment in the battlefield operations in our new video.

