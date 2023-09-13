Fresh “Tuna”: Ukrainian troops in the Black Sea destroyed another enemy boat

Tanya Polyakovskaya17:52, 13.09.23

This happened in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian troops in the Black Sea destroyed another enemy boat. The Russians lost the KS-701 type boat “Tuna”.

This is stated in a message on the page of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook . The boat was destroyed in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

“In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed another enemy boat of the KS-701 Tuna type,” the Navy noted, but did not provide any other details.

