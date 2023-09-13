onlyfactsplease

Explosions in Sevastopol: Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force thanks pilots

13 SEPTEMBER 2023

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has thanked Ukrainian pilots for explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: “While the occupiers are still recovering from the night cotton [explosions – ed.] in Sevastopol, I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their excellent combat work!

To be continued…”

[Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.]

PHOTO:  AIR FORCE OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Details: The Air Force has not officially commented on the above events.

Previously:

  • On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which damaged two ships.
  • OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol.

  2. Interesting. If pilots were involved, this means that the attack on Sevastopol was performed with aircraft. Or, did he mean drone pilots?

