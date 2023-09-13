During the attack on Sevastopol Bay, Starlink failed again

Irina Pogorelaya18:21, 09/13/23

During the attack, the signal quality dropped to almost zero.

On the night of September 13, during an attack on the bay of temporarily occupied Sevastopol , a large-scale malfunction of Starlink occurred.

As DOU writes with reference to NetBlocks, a large landing ship and a Russian submarine were hit in Sevastopol Bay that night. During the attack, the signal quality dropped to almost zero. This failure was the most severe of those that occurred this month.

Elon Musk and Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks in Crimea

Earlier, the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, admitted that one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operations against the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea in February 2022 was unsuccessful because of him. Musk urgently shut down Starlink satellite communications near Crimea, which Ukrainian maritime drone operators relied on.

He wanted to justify his actions by saying that he was afraid that his company would not be drawn into the war. After this, the businessman began to be accused of treason. He denies these accusations.

And today Musk posted a new version of the shutdown of Starlink satellite communications near Crimea, which caused the failure of the Ukrainian military’s operation to strike the Russian fleet . The entrepreneur said that Starlink was turned off in the Crimea region due to American sanctions against the Russian Federation, and Musk allegedly did not have the right to turn it on without special permission from the White House.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...