The head of the GUR made this statement against the background of the negotiations between the dictators that took place in Russia today.

The Russian Federation is already receiving 122 mm and 152 mm projectiles from North Korea , as well as Grady missiles.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in a comment to NV . According to him, the supply of these ammunition has been taking place for over a month.

“The DPRK has been supplying Russia with weapons for a month and a half,” Budanov assured.

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence made this statement against the background of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s visit to the Russian Federation and his meeting with Putin. According to Western media, during this rendezvous, Moscow wants to agree with Pyongyang on supplying the latter with ammunition in exchange for technology and oil.

