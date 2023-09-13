10 missiles and 3 sea drones: the occupiers said what arrived in Sevastopol

Yuri Kobzar07:41, 09/13/23

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that it shot down 7 missiles, but the rest hit the target.

During a night attack in Sevastopol, a missile strike was carried out on the Ordzhonikidze shipyard. Russian ships at sea have also been attacked by naval drones. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense .

According to the occupiers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the ship repair plant with ten cruise missiles and three “unmanned boats” at Black Sea Fleet ships at sea.

“Seven cruise missiles were shot down by air defense systems, and all unmanned boats were destroyed by the patrol ship Vasily Bykov. As a result of being hit by enemy cruise missiles, two ships under repair were damaged,” said the military department of the aggressor country.

Night attack on Sevastopol

As UNIAN wrote, that night the residents of occupied Sevastopol had no time to sleep . Local residents counted at least 7 explosions in the city and many flashes in the sky, indicating the work of air defense. In addition, the Russian invaders blocked the movement of vehicles along the Crimean Bridge.

The head of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, later stated that a fire broke out at the southern site of Sevmorzavod. He also stated that 24 people were injured as a result of the incident, four of them were in moderate condition.

(C)UNIAN 2023

