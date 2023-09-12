The situation for the occupiers is critical.

12.09.2023

The Russian Armed Forces held the settlement of Andriivka in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region, for the last year. Ukrainians planned an encircling operation for the occupying forces there: they either did not have time to leave or the command did not give them an order to retreat, which worsened the situation.

Ukrainian military blogger and volunteer Bohdan Miroshnikov writes about this on Telegram.

In his opinion, the Russians should have made a “goodwill gesture” in Andriivka a few days ago, but they did not.

“Well, as expected, the occupiers in Andriivka did not make the right choice. The situation will appear to unfold much worse and more unexpectedly to them. Most likely, they want to die for Stalin and Kobzon so much that they have lost touch with reality,” writes Bohdan.

Also, Russian soldiers are now holding the defence along the Kleshchiivka-Andriivka-Kurdyumivka line. They are creating positions as they retreat and trying to gain a foothold in them. But they didn’t have time to retreat from Andriivka, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were successful and pushed the enemy back in some areas beyond the railway at that time in the Kurdyumivka area.

As Miroshnikov writes, it’s just the beginning of the main developments on the entire Southern flank.

