The largest package since the beginning of the war: Denmark will provide $830 million in aid to Ukraine

This package of military assistance from Denmark will be the 12th since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Denmark is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine in the amount of 5.8 billion Danish kroner (about $830 million – UNIAN). It will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense . It is noted that this package will be the 12th and will be the largest since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The 12th aid package is financed by the Ukraine Fund and, in cooperation with international partners, provides a number of in-demand items that can support Ukraine’s defense,” the statement said.

It is noted that this package of military assistance for Ukraine must still be approved by the Finance Committee.

“In order for Ukraine to continue to defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion, it is absolutely necessary that countries like Denmark continue to provide military and financial support to Ukraine,” said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

He noted that this package of military assistance indicates a transition “to a new stage.” After more than a year and a half of full-scale war, the Danish Ministry of Defense has almost depleted its reserves, Troels Lund Poulsen said. In this regard, the country is considering targeted joint procurement that will be tailored to Ukraine’s needs, in cooperation with international partners.

