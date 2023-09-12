Su-24 bomber crashes in Russia

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:33, 09/12/23

2 minutes.632

There were two people on board.

A Russian Su-24M tactical front-line bomber crashed in the Volgograd region .

This is reported by Russian media and Telegram channels. According to preliminary data from Baza, the plane crashed in the Kalachevsky district of the region, five kilometers from the Lozhki farm. It is known that there were two crew members on board the bomber.

Meanwhile, SHOT writes that the Su-24M was making a training flight, it was without ammunition. There is no destruction on the ground; a search operation is currently underway.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...