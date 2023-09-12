Russia is recruiting former prisoners of the Wagner PMC into law enforcement agencies, – ISW

Ekaterina Girnyk06:51, 12.09.23

This is being done to gain greater control over former Wagnerites, as well as to strengthen Russia’s internal security apparatus, analysts say.

In Russia, former Wagner prisoners are being recruited into the Russian Guard, a structure that ensures public security in the country. As stated in the report of analysts from the Institute for the Study of War, this is probably being done with the aim of further subordinating the remnants of the Wagner PMC, as well as to simultaneously strengthen the internal security apparatus of Russia.

It is noted that the Russian opposition publication iStories reported on September 11 that relatives of former Wagner prisoners said that some of their relatives had received invitations to serve in the Russian Guard. iStories noted that the Russian Guard is asking former Wagnerites to undergo a security check and provide documents on an official pardon, as well as documents on their conclusion of contracts with the Wagner PMC.

In addition, another serviceman of the Russian Guard stated that former Wagnerites serve in his unit, including those without any military experience. Another Russian Guard member said that his unit sent former fighters from the Wagner PMC to guard “strategic objects” in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

ISW notes that the possible active recruitment by the Russian Guard of former militants of the Wagner PMC deserves attention against the backdrop of recent efforts by the Russian leadership to strengthen the role of the Russian Guard as an internal security agency after the armed uprising of the Wagnerites led by Yevgeny Prigozhin in June.

“ISW previously reported the transfer of Grom units (elite special anti-drug units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs) and heavy weapons to the Russian Guard after the mutiny. The Russian Guard may be recruiting former fighters from the Wagner PMC to maximize its force formation reserve, or, perhaps for greater control over the former Wagnerites in the hope of strengthening internal security after the uprising,” analysts say.

