In Russia, an Airbus with passengers urgently landed on a wheat field (video)

The reasons for the negative takeoff are not yet clear.

In Russia, a passenger plane made an emergency landing in the middle of a wheat field in the Novosibirsk region. Miraculously, there were no casualties or injuries, reports the state agency Rosaviatsia .

An Airbus A320 plane of Ural Airlines was flying from Sochi to Omsk. However, the crew was forced to make an emergency landing on the ground at about 05:44 am Moscow time.

“The landing was carried out on a site selected from the air near the village of Kamenka (about 180 km from Novosibirsk),” reports Rosaviatsia.

The number of passengers on board varies. Rosaviatsia, citing crew data, speaks of 159 passengers and 6 crew members, while the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports 167 people, including 6 crew members and 23 children. The governor of the Novosibirsk region claimed that there were 170 people on the plane.

According to RIA Novosti , all people on board were safely evacuated and no one was injured. It is stated that the plane did not burn and did not suffer any noticeable destruction or damage, although some footage from the landing site shows that the right side of the plane above the wing is smoked.

A temporary accommodation facility has been prepared for passengers at the local House of Culture of the nearest settlement. An An-26 with rescuers from the Federal Air Transport Agency took off from Omsk to organize assistance, and buses were sent to the emergency area.

