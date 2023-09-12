A crater with a diameter of three meters was formed

12.09.2023

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, an unknown aircraft attacked an oil depot. As a result of the explosion, a crater with a diameter of 3 m and a depth of 1.5 m was formed.

Russian air defense was unable to repel the aircraft attack. OBOZREVATEL was informed about this by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Russian propaganda Telegram channels began disseminating information about an attack by a Ukrainian aircraft on an energy facility in the Bryansk region on August 10. However, the information in Russian media differed significantly depending on the source.

Traditionally, the Russians blamed the attack on a “Ukrainian UAV.” The Russian Federation stated that the drone allegedly tried to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Novozybkovsky district. In addition, propagandists reported on the successful work of air defense.

In addition, other sources provided information about a light aircraft that allegedly dropped “unidentified ammunition” on a “mothballed oil depot” in the village of Krucha, Zhukovsky district. In the propaganda tradition, the Russians declared that “there was no destruction or casualties.”

However, in fact, the explosion created a crater with a diameter of 3 m and a depth of 1.5 m. It also became known that the Russian air defense tried to shoot down the drone, but, as usual, was powerless. As a result, all assigned tasks were completed.

Let us remind you that the three-time “bavovna” at the Silicon El plant in Bryansk was initiated by the Ukrainian special services. The enterprise plays an important role in the development of components for missiles and projectiles that destroy the cities of sovereign Ukraine, and therefore represents a legitimate military target.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate clearly defined the list of Russian strategic objects to be destroyed. Strikes on Russian territory occur in those cities responsible for the provision and production of missiles and drones.

