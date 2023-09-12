Biden impeachment: House Speaker orders opening of investigation

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:17, 12.09.23

The Biden family and associates received nearly $20 million “through shell companies,” Republicans say.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, has ordered a House committee to launch a formal investigation that could launch the impeachment process of President Joe Biden.

According to The Guardian, McCarthy said his decision to instruct a House committee to launch a formal impeachment inquiry was not taken lightly. At the same time, he called it a “logical step.”

“Through our investigation, we discovered that President Biden did lie to the American people about what he knew about his family’s foreign partners. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the President communicated on the phone and had numerous interactions, dinners that led to his son and his business partners received millions of dollars,” the House Speaker said.

McCarthy added that there is allegedly confirmation that the Biden family and associates received almost $20 million “through shell companies.”

Impeachment of Joe Biden – you need to know this

The Republican-majority House of Representatives previously announced its intention to conduct an investigation that would focus on the alleged criminal activities of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The focus is on Hunter’s foreign business dealings and possible bribery, corruption, or abuse of power by his father to enrich his son.

In early September, it became known that the White House had created a task force of two dozen lawyers, legislative aides and public relations staff to respond to a possible Republican impeachment initiative.

For Biden to be formally indicted, a majority of members of the House of Representatives, where Republicans have a slight advantage, and two-thirds of the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, must vote in favor. The likelihood that impeachment will gain support is assessed as low.

(C)UNIAN 2023

