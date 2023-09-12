A “nest” of Russian FPV Drones was Destroyed by a UAV strike

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine showed the destruction of equipment and positions of the Russian Armed Forces with the help of kamikaze drones.

12 September 2023

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is selectively destroying equipment, positions and manpower of the Russian Armed Forces at the front using strike drones. Among the latest “trophies” of the fighters is a “nest” of Russian FPV drone operators. The Ukrainian intelligence service released footage of the operations on September 12. The demilitarization of the occupying army of the Russian Federation continues. Counterintelligence officers, using kamikaze drones, have recently managed to destroy several dozen enemy military equipment, including 3 tanks, 4 armored vehicles, 8 electronic warfare and communications systems.

https://t.me/Ukraine_365News/61802

In addition, SBU fighters with attack UAVs burned out 9 Russian firing positions and 4 warehouses with ammunition and fuel. Counterintelligence officers estimate the enemy’s casualties at more than 30 people. Earlier it was reported that in Energodar kamikaze drones hit the occupiers during a feast.

