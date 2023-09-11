Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk 11:07, 09/11/23 UNIAN

The President of Ukraine expects that Biden, if he wins the US elections again, will continue to support our country.

Vladimir Zelensky explained why Vladimir Putin has no chance of supporting Donald Trump if he again becomes President of the States / photo UNIAN

Former US President Donald Trump, if he wins the new American elections, will not support Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The leader of the Russians has no chance of supporting Trump, since “this is not what strong Americans do,” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky shared his forecast in an interview with The Economist magazine. “Trump would never support Putin…” said the head of state.

According to Zelensky, he expects that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, will continue to support Kyiv if he becomes president of the United States for the second time.

What Donald Trump said about the Russian war against Ukraine

The former US President believes that Vladimir Putin wanted to make a deal before a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump said that it would be possible to “give up on Crimea” and on joining NATO .

Additionally, he said that in a worst-case scenario, he could negotiate to give the Russians “something to take, there are certain areas that, frankly, are Russian-speaking, but that would be a deal . “

Trump argued that if he had served as President of the United States, Putin would not have carried out a full-scale invasion of the Ukrainian state .

Help from UNIAN. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the November 2020 US presidential election. New US presidential elections are due to take place in November 2024.

https://www.unian.net/war/podderzhit-li-tramp-putina-v-sluchae-vozvrashcheniya-v-belyy-dom-vladimir-zelenskiy-dal-prognoz-12389274.html

