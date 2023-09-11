“The United States did not declare war on Russia”: Elon Musk justified himself for shutting down Starlink near Crimea

Dmitry Petrovsky18:29, 09/11/23

The billionaire said he would fight for America and “die for it.”

American billionaire and head of SpaceX Elon Musk, who again became a father , said that he does not consider himself a traitor because of the situation surrounding the shutdown of the Starlink satellite Internet for the Ukrainian military near Crimea.

“The US Congress did not declare war on Russia. If anyone is a traitor, it is those who call me one,” the outrageous billionaire wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

He also added that he is a citizen of the United States and only has this passport.

“No matter what happens, I will fight for America and die in it,” Musk emphasized

