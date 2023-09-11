The President of Brazil suddenly backtracked on Putin’s arrest

Ekaterina Girnyk 09:57, 11.09.23 UNIAN

Lula de Silva said that the issue of Putin’s arrest would be decided by the court, although he previously claimed that he was not going to arrest the Russian president.

The President of Brazil suddenly changed his mind regarding the possible arrest of Putin / REUTERS

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the issue of arresting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would be decided by the court, although he previously stated that he was not going to arrest the Russian president if he visited the country for the G20 summit in 2024, UOL reports .

“I don’t know if the court will arrest him, I don’t know if the Brazilian justice system will arrest him. That’s up to the courts, not the [Brazilian] government or parliament,” he said.

Lula also said he plans to “explore the issue” of the International Criminal Court.

“I really want to look into this issue of this [International] Criminal Court, because the United States is not a party to it, Russia is not a party to it either. So, I want to know why Brazil signed a court that the United States does not accept,” the president said Brazil.

Earlier, the President of Brazil promised not to arrest Putin

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the G20 summit in India, which took place on September 9-10, said that under his presidency Putin “will never be arrested” and he can freely go to the next G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2024 .

The Office of the President of Ukraine called such a statement unacceptable and noted that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva advocates lawlessness “for the sake of Russian murderers.”

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on suspicion of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. Now Putin must be arrested in each of the member countries of the Rome Statute, one of which is Brazil.

