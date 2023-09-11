Shaun Topham

Senior Pastor

Sept 11

When Maksim Kuzminov the russian Mi-8 helicopter pilot defected recently, he said something very telling. He urged others to follow him because in Ukraine they would “see the world in colour.”

Of course they have colour TV in russia and the usual colour range of paints for cars or decorating, but he was talking about the soul of russia compared to the soul of Ukraine.

The collective soul of russia is dead. Its collective ethos is debased.

The culture is depraved.

Debased + Depraved + Dead.

By contrast, even in the midst of the locust-like devastation inflicted by russia, Ukraine is alive, vibrant, bright and colourful.

Even Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, now has a higher average salary than russia, a sign of the

increasingly gloomy future for the terrorist state. They are going to start depending on a collaboration with North Korea, a country who’s people are literally starving to death. Some people there have had to resort to eating grass. Again, the word Dystopia echoes in my mind.

Those who collaborate with russia do not realise that russia’s dead-soul is utterly contagious. So they also become infected and eventually, or rapidly, become soul-dead. If they weren’t already.

Slava Ukraini!

