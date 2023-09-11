Russia attacked a civilian ship in the Black Sea with Caliber – Sunak

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:24, 09/11/23

They were released from a missile carrier of the Black Sea Fleet.

On August 24 , Russia attacked a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea , an attack repelled by Ukrainian air defenses.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaking in parliament with a report on the G20 summit, which he attended in New Delhi, writes Reuters . This is the first time an official has commented on the shelling of the ship, the agency said.

“Thanks to declassified intelligence data, we know that on August 24, the Russian military fired several missiles at a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea,” Sunak said.

The missiles targeted a Liberian-flagged freighter docked at the port and were successfully shot down, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement. Among them were two Caliber missiles fired from a missile carrier of the Black Sea Fleet.

