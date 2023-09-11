Putin spokesman says not all Russians who left country after war began will be welcomed back

3:06 pm, September 11, 2023
Source: Meduza
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on Monday that he believes the Russians who emigrated after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine will eventually want to return, but that not everyone will be welcomed back.
Speaking to the outlet RBC, Peskov said that as Russia’s “growing market becomes increasingly attractive amid the negative economic trends in many of the countries these people moved to,” many Russians living abroad will want to come back.
At the same time, he warned that the country won’t be willing to accept everyone who left. “There likely won’t be a place in the Motherland for those who became enemies,” he said, adding that the number of these people “shouldn’t be exaggerated.”
