Veronica Prokhorenko19:51, 11.09.23

2 minutes.15

The arrival of the North Korean dictator is expected in Vladivostok on September 13.

The Russian leader’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, announced that in honor of the arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Kremlin is organizing a “dinner party.”

Putin’s subordinate stated this in a commentary to Russian media. He confirmed that Kim Jong-un’s visit will take place in the next few days, writes propaganda TASS .

“Putin’s meeting with Kim Jong-un will take place the other day; in addition to the negotiations, there will be an official dinner in honor of the DPRK leader,” Peskov said.

He also said that during the meeting, Kim Jong-un and Putin will discuss bilateral relations between the countries. Moscow considers it its duty to maintain friendly ties with its neighbors and partners, Peskov said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...