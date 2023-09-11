Partisans discovered a secret Russian helicopter base in occupied Crimea (video)

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:43, 09/11/23

It is noted that the Russians have settled at the Kacha airfield.

A helicopter base of Russian invaders was discovered in temporarily occupied Crimea . We are talking about the Kacha military airfield in the north of the peninsula.

“Our agents visited a military airfield located in the north of the city of Sevastopol,” the ATESH partisans said in a statement.

It is noted that the released footage shows a helipad with equipment of the invaders.

“This is a small fragment of the great work of our specialists. We note that there are fewer and fewer helicopters! The information has been transferred to the right hands,” the partisans indicated.

