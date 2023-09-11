Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don’t understand why we’re losing time

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is confident that Germany will provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, and “it’s just a matter of time.”

Answering questions after a press conference with German colleague Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv, Kuleba said: “You asked Annalena if she gave me hope for Taurus. No, I would not say that Annalena went beyond the official position of the German government, but, you know, you will do it anyway. It’s just a matter of time, and I don’t understand why we’re wasting time. And we could have achieved more and saved more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians if we already had Taurus.”

The Minister stressed that Ukraine respects the discussions and procedures within the German government of Germany, but “there is not a single objective argument” against the transfer of Taurus to Kyiv.

“If you have any questions, we are ready to answer them positively. Let’s do it. The sooner it happens, the more valuable it will be. It’s very simple,” Kuleba urged.

https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/934298.html

Like this: Like Loading...