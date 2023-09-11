ISW: Desertion Overruns Russian Army

The occupants are not evacuating the wounded and killed from frontline areas.

11.09.23

The Rusich sabotage and reconnaissance group is sounding the alarm. The occupiers report that Russian forces are not evacuating the wounded and killed from frontline areas, which has led to an increase in the number of defectors.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that Russian forces are refusing to evacuate their wounded and killed soldiers from frontline areas, which has motivated some Russian personnel to abandon combat missions.

Russian forces continue to complain about shortages of weapons and equipment allegedly hindering the conduct of a successful offensive in various parts of the frontline in Ukraine.

The occupiers claim that Russian counter-battery range and accuracy are inferior to Ukrainian capabilities. And they also lack laser-guided Krasnopol shells and UAVs to control them.

The Rusich group also noted that the Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) is less resistant to electronic warfare (EW) than the U.S. HIMARS systems provided to Ukraine. A lot of Russian officers buy their own communications technology, making it difficult to communicate between different units using different models of technology.

“The Rusich Group may face these problems with greater intensity and frequency than Russian forces because it is a small and irregular formation, but ISW regularly observes other Russian units recount similar problems with counter-battery capabilities, communications, and evacuation,” the report said.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/9/11/563266/

Like this: Like Loading...