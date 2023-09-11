Iran intends to give Russia short- and long-range missiles – Mossad chief

11.09.2023 13:54

Iran intends to transfer short- and long-range missiles to Russia in addition to the UAVs that Tehran has been selling to Moscow for the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the director of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, who spoke at the annual conference of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at the Reichman University in Herzliya, Ukrinform reports with reference to The Times of Israel.

According to the official, previous attempts by Iran to transfer missiles to Russia against the background of the ongoing war were thwarted.

“I have a feeling that more deals will be foiled soon. Our fear is that the Russians will transfer to the Iranians in return what they lack, advanced weapons that will certainly endanger our peace and maybe even our existence here,” Barnea said.

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of August, the representative of Ukraine’s defense intelligence, Andriy Yusov, stated that the information about the supply of missiles by Iran to the Russians is currently unconfirmed.

In July, U.S. State Department’s Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said Iran remained one of Russia’s mainstays in its war against the Ukrainian people, and that military partnership between the two countries was only getting stronger.

