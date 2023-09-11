Germany will transfer 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine: why they are special and how they will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces

09/11/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The German federal government intends to supply the Ukrainian army with 40 more units of Marder infantry fighting vehicles. Thanks to this order, the total number of Marders that Germany will supply to Ukraine will increase to 80.

German manufacturers can supply up to ten armored personnel carriers per month. This is reported by the German concern Rheinmetall.

The German government’s order for the supply of infantry fighting vehicles was placed in August 2023. The cost is in the double-digit range of millions of euros. It is also known that Rheinmetall continues to work at full speed on the existing machines so that the new batch of Marder can be delivered in accordance with the contract terms.

It is worth noting that the first batch of Marder infantry fighting vehicles was delivered to Ukraine in March 2023 by order of the German federal government. The armored personnel carriers provided are upgraded Marder 1A3s that Rheinmetall had previously taken delivery of from a Bundeswehr warehouse.

The Marder is one of the best infantry fighting vehicles in the world thanks to its harmonious combination of speed, protection, firepower and maneuverability. Marder effectively cooperates with Leopard tanks as part of a strike group.

This infantry fighting vehicle is capable of moving at a speed of 65 km/h, carrying three crew members and six infantrymen. The Marder is armed with a 20mm Rh202 cannon, a machine gun, a Milan anti-tank system and is equipped with an optical sight.

The Marder is an extremely reliable fighting vehicle. It has armor up to 45 mm thick and a combat weight of about 35 tons. Inside the BMP there is room for 10 people, including three crew members. The commander and gunner are located in the turret, and the driver is located in front of the hull on the left.

Let us remind you that German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock arrived in Kyiv on the morning of September 11. The head of the diplomatic department promised to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to the European Union.

Earlier it was reported that German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, during a visit to Kiev, supported the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. He expressed the hope that our army will soon receive these weapons.

